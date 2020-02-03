Gujarat: Police attacked in Aravalli, three persons arrested

“We have arrested three accused — Dakshaben, Archana and Babu Baradi. Babu Baradi was responsible for assaulting one of our team members,” said a senior police officer. (Representational Image) “We have arrested three accused — Dakshaben, Archana and Babu Baradi. Babu Baradi was responsible for assaulting one of our team members,” said a senior police officer. (Representational Image)

Three persons were arrested for allegedly attacking a police team in a village in Bhiloda Taluka of Aravalli on Saturday night, when the team had reached the spot to attend a distress call.

One constable was injured in the attack, police said.

The incident occurred in Adhera village in Bhiloda Taluka of Aravalli around 8.30 pm when a PCR reached the village. “We had received a call from one Shiva Kalasva that a fight had broken out between two groups in Adhera village. On reaching the village, we found a mob of 50-60 men and women armed with iron rods, sticks and stones engaged in fighting. When we tried to mediate, a group of people attacked the police team and the PCR vehicle. Stones were also pelted in which Lokrakshak constable Mahesh Udaji was injured. He was rushed to a nearby government hospital for immediate medical relief,” said Shankar Patel, head constable, Shamlaji police station.

Post the incident, police lodged an FIR against eight persons — Ishwar Baranda, Babu Baradi, Mahendra Menat, Narayan Baranda, Dinesh Baranda, Ashish Baranda, Dakshaben Baranda and Archana Baranda — under Indian Penal Code sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 332, 337, 186, and 324 for unlawful assembly, rioting, rioting with deadly weapon, unlawful assembly, causing hurt to public servant and endangering life, obstructing public servant from discharge of his public functions and causing hurt by weapon, respectively.

“We have arrested three accused — Dakshaben, Archana and Babu Baradi. Babu Baradi was responsible for assaulting one of our team members,” said a senior police officer.

The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App