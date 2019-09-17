Gujarat: Cop attached with PM Modi’s bandobast duty ‘kills self’

A sub-inspector, attached with the Navsari police and deployed at Kevadia Colony in Narmada district, as part of security for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to participate in Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav, allegedly shot himself on Tuesday.

The body of PSI NC Finavia has been taken to Rajpipla for post-mortem.

Finavia was on the bandobast (arrangement) duty at the Nanami Narmade Mahotsav to mark the feat of Sardar Sarovar dam touching its full reservoir level at 138.68 meters. The prime minister is in Kevadia, Gujarat to mark his 69th birthday.

More details awaited