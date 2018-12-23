Gujarat: PM Modi thanks people for bypoll victory in Jasdan

Following BJP’s victory on Jasdan Assembly seat in Gujarat Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people for their support to the saffron party’s candidate Kunvarji Bavaliya. The prime minister also appreciated BJP members of the state and chief minister Vijay Rupani.

“I thank the people of Jasdan for blessing the BJP and supporting the party’s development agenda. Congratulations to Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya for the victory,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

The bypoll was warranted after Bavaliya, the then working president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) and sitting Congress MLA from Jasdan quit the party and also resigned as MLA on July 3 this year.

Bavaliya defeated his Congress rival Avsar Nakia by a margin of 20,000 votes to retain his stranglehold over the seat. In the counting of votes undertaken today, Bavaliya polled 90,262 votes while Nakia could only secure 70,283 votes, thus emerging victorious by 19,979 votes.

With this, the BJP now has 100 seats in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, while the Congress tally has come down to 76 in the 182-member House.