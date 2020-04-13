Gujarat: Pastor, 15 others who went to offer prayers arrested in Tapi

Police had arrested 11 people from the two vilages for violating the prohibitory orders. (Representational Image) Police had arrested 11 people from the two vilages for violating the prohibitory orders. (Representational Image)

Tapi district police arrested 16 people including a pastor from three villages who had gone to offer prayers on Sunday, on Easter day, amid the lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nizar police arrested five persons including pastor from Kothidpada village. The four others had come to the house of pastor Jagdish Padvi to offer prayers on Easter day.

The other accused were identified as Namdev Padvi, Sharavan Padvi, Sevantiben Padvi and Hakuben Padvi.

Acting on a tip off, Songadh taluka police had gone to two prayer halls in Mandal village and Chikhli Bhesrot village, and found several people offering prayers.

Police had arrested 11 people from the two vilages for violating the prohibitory orders.

The arrested ones are identified as Ravi Thardani, resident of KAPS township in Vyara town, Sumanbhai Gamit, Nilesh Gamit, Navin Gamit and Dilip Gamit, all residents of Chikhli Bhesrot village. Those arrested from Mandal village were identified as Natubhai Gamit, Bahadur Gamit, Subhash Gamit, Jashwant Gamit, Dinesh Gamit and Ashwin Gamit.

All the accused were booked under IPC sections 269 and 188 and section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act. They were later released on bail.

Tapi district superintendent of police N N Chaudhary said, “We have arrested 16 people including a pastor for conducting prayers on Easter day from Mandali, Chikhli Bhesrot and Kothipada villages. They were later released and told not to congregate during the lockdown period.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.