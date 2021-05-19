Gujarat: Part of glazed facade of Gotri hospital crashes, nurse hurt

A nurse was injured when a portion of the glazed facade of the seventh floor of Vadodara’s Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS)-run Gotri hospital, a Covid-19 facility, collapsed due to strong winds.

Vadodara officer on special duty (OSD) Vinod Rao said 43 patients from ward number 704 of the hospital were shifted to other wards on the sixth and seventh floor after the incident. PIU engineers later visited the dome structure on campus and other wards to examine the safety of all the glass panes, false ceilings, electrical and other fittings, he said.

According to officials, the facade crashed as Vadaodara recorded average wind speed of 60 kilometres per hour (kmph). While one of the panels fell on the ground, another crashed inside the ward. A staff nurse sustained injuries on her left hand and was rushed to the casualty ward, while no other casualty was reported, they added.

The first floor of the hospital, Rao said, witnessed some flooding but patients were moved to other places.

Meanwhile, Vadodara city and district witnessed heavy rainfall and gusty winds with several areas like Raopura, Mandvi, Karelibaug, Alkapuri, and Manjalpur remaining waterlogged. Until 6 pm on Tuesday, Padra in Vadodara district received 55 mm rainfall followed by Karjan which recorded 53 mm, Dabhoi 19 mm, Savli 28 mm, and Sinor 10 mm. Police helped clear several roads connecting rural areas that were blocked by uprooted trees.

The cyclone also left the district administration on the edge about the availability of oxygen for Covid-19 hospitals for Wednesday. Vadodara is dependent on oxygen supply of about 85 metric tonnes of its total 170 MT consumption per day from the districts of Bhavnagar and Jamnagar.

On Tuesday, other suppliers of oxygen in Jhagadia and Dahej in Bharuch district and medical oxygen generation plants at Bhavnagar were reportedly shut due to power outage following heavy rain and voltage fluctuations, a release issued from Vadodara district collector Shalini Agarwal said.

“Necessary coordination was made with State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Gandhinagar, and GNFC, Bharuch, to meet the emergency situation… Vadodara district received 15 MT of medical oxygen from them,” the statement said.

Agarwal also visited a medical oxygen refilling centre, set up on a temporary basis on Navlakhi ground, and met the officials of the Madhya Gujarat Vij Corporation Limited (MGVCL). She directed the officials to restore power supply to all Covid-19 hospitals on priority in case of an outage. Rao, meanwhile, said Vadodara was in a comfortable position as far as medical oxygen supply was concerned Tuesday and preparations were being made to make sure that the hospitals received uninterrupted supply Wednesday. “Today, in view of heavy rain and cyclonic storm we had temporarily closed Covid crematoriums in rural areas and had brought all bodies to the crematoriums in the city… There was no delay or waiting in any crematoriums,” Rao said.