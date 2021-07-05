Gujarat: Part of ‘diverted’ soybean consignment meant for Kandla port found, 1 held

According to the complaint, the accused had diverted total 206 metric tonnes of soybean DOC worth Rs 1.41 crore.

THE KUTCH (east) police has arrested one person and recovered 36 metric tonnes of soybean de-oiled cake (DoC) out of the 206 metric tonnes (MT) of the consignment allegedly diverted by truck drivers after loading it from a factory in Anjar taluka of Kutch, police said.

“Acting on a tip-off, we detained Mayur Ahir of Anjar taluka and arrested him for criminal breach of trust and recovered 36 MT of soybean DOC from Mayur’s possession,” SS Desai, inspector of the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Kutch (east) police, told The Indian Express on Sunday.

Sushilkumar Dwivedi, deputy general manager of Gokul Agro Resources Limited (GARL) had filed a complaint with Kandla Marine police station on June 28, stating drivers of four trucks loaded soybean DOC from premises of his factory but did not deliver the consignment at jetty No.13 of Kandla port. He stated that the drivers diverted eight truck loads of DOC between June 21 and June 24 that was meant to be exported to the Netherlands. According to his complaint, the accused had diverted total 206 metric tonnes of soybean DOC worth Rs 1.41 crore.

Based on Dwivedi’s compl-aint, police booked truck drivers Mustak Kathan and Satyendra Vishwanath as well as two other unidentified drivers under Indian Penal Code sections 407 (criminal breach of the trust by those entrusted with property as a carrier, wharfinger or warehouse-keeper) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed).

“We arrested Mayur two days after the FIR was launched and had got his remand for two days. He has since been sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is on,” Desai, who is investigating officer in the case, added.