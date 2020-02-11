Gujarat: Pakistani national held near Dholavira in Kutch

An official release issued by the frontier headquarters of the BSF in Gujarat on Tuesday identified the Pakistani national as one Shaoib Ahmed, son of Dilawar Khan. (Source: PTI Photo/File) An official release issued by the frontier headquarters of the BSF in Gujarat on Tuesday identified the Pakistani national as one Shaoib Ahmed, son of Dilawar Khan. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

A PAKISTANI NATIONAL has been apprehended by a patrol party of the Border Security Force (BSF) after he allegedly crossed over to the Indian side of the Indo-Pakistan international border near Khadir island in the Great Rann of Kutch in Kutch district but nothing suspicious has been found so far, police said on Tuesday.

An official release issued by the frontier headquarters of the BSF in Gujarat on Tuesday identified the Pakistani national as one Shaoib Ahmed, son of Dilawar Khan. The BSF said that Shoib, who is a resident of Shahnawaz Bhutto Colony in Karachi, was apprehended by a patrol party near border pillar No.1024/3s near Indo-Pakistan border fence at 7 am on Monday. “During search, nothing suspicious has been recovered,” the release said, adding that Shoib was found to be carrying Pakistani Rupees 450, two plastic water bottles, around 150-gram sniffing powder and some personal clothing.

After primary questioning, Shaoib, 38, was handed over to Khadir police station of Kutch (east) police.

“Shaoib says he was working in a factory in Karachi but left the town around four months ago after death of his religious master. During the primary questioning, we found that does not seem to be mentally sound but he says that he ended up from Karachi to the Indo-Pak border via Umarkot, Mithi and Tharparkar. Security agencies have been questioning him. We shall hand him over to the joint interrogation centre in Bhuj on Wednesday,” BJ Parmar, in-charge police sub-inspector of Khadir police station told The Indian Express.

A BSF officer said that Shaoib appeared to be a drug addict, according to PTI.

Police said that the Pakistani national was apprehended from the border which is near Dholavira on Khadir island in the GRK in Kutch district.

