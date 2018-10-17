Pakistan apprehends Indian boat with 11 fishermen onboard

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Pakistan Maritime Surveillance Agency (PMSA) on Wednesday apprehended an Okha-registered fishing boat ‘Khuda Dost Ka Karam’ and 11 fishermen at a mutually agreed No Fishing Zone, about 36 nautical miles from Jakhau port in Kutch district of Gujarat, an official release said. The boat was apprehended by Pakistani Maritime Surveillance ship ‘Basol’.

Meanwhile, in a second incident, Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘Rajratan’ on a patrol averted the apprehension of two Indian fishing boats —’Mayshab Maa’ and ‘Safina-al-Tahiri’ —with 19 fishermen onboard. These boats, also registered at Okha, were being chased by a Pakistani warship for purportedly entering Pakistani waters, the release added.

The boats were intercepted in time by the Indian Coast Guard before they were apprehended by Pakistani agencies.

Officials said the distance between the two incidents in the Arabian Sea were not immediately known.

