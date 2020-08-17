Gujarat: Paatil to visit Saurashtra from Aug 19

The official release said that Paatil will begin his tour from Sinh Sadan in Sasan-Gir in the form of a rally to reach the Somnath temple.

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil will begin his first official tour of Saurashtra region from August 19. In his four-day tour, which will begin with the darshan of Lord Somnath, Paatil will hold deliberations with party leaders in the region and visit landmark religious places, said an official BJP release.

It said that Paatil will begin his tour from Sinh Sadan in Sasan-Gir in the form of a rally to reach the Somnath temple. Later he will meet party workers at places, including Veraval, Keshod, Vanthli and Ganthila, before reaching Junagadh. Paatil will then visit Jetpur, Rajkot, Chotila, Zanzaraka, Dhandhuka, Bavla and Bagodara, while also visiting temples at Umiya Dham, Khodal Dham and Savghan Mandir.

Before his trip, BJP parliamentary board meeting will be held at the party headquarters Shree Kamalam in Gandhinagar under the chairmanship of Paatil between August 17 and 18. The meeting will be attended by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel.

A party release said that the meeting has been called to decide names of new office-bearers of BJP-governed municipalities where the term of existing office-bearers is ending soon.

