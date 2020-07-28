Gujarat: Over 1k Covid cases for 7th day; Rs 244 cr spent from CM’s fund

As many as 1,052 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday, taking the state tally to 57,051. Death toll stood at 2,367 with 22 more succumbing to the virus in a day. (Representational) As many as 1,052 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday, taking the state tally to 57,051. Death toll stood at 2,367 with 22 more succumbing to the virus in a day. (Representational)

As Gujarat reported more than 1,000 cases in 24 hours for the seventh straight day, the state government on Monday notified that till date, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has allocated Rs 244 crore from the CM’s Relief Fund for control and treatment of Covid-19 in the state. Of this, Rs 200 crore has been allocated specifically to the health department and the municipal corporation areas for drugs, injections and treatment facilities.

As many as 1,052 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday, taking the state tally to 57,051. Death toll stood at 2,367 with 22 more succumbing to the virus in a day.

As per the state government’s release, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) was allocated Rs 50 crore, Surat Municipal Corporation Rs 15 crore, Vadodara and Rajkot Municipal Corporations Rs 10 crore each, and the municipal corporations of Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Gandhinagar, Rs 5 crore each, totaling to Rs 100 crore.

Of the Rs 100-crore allocation to the health department, Rs 11.80 crore has been spent for providing medicines in other cities and towns of the state. For providing frontline health workers with protective equipment, the state spent Rs 15.42 crore till date and Rs 15.52 crore was spent for procuring 4,597 Tocilizumab injections and 18,050 Remdesivir injections. Diagnostics, screening and other expenses cost Rs 21.68 crore.

In the municipal corporation limits, 1,244 had availed of Tocilizumab and Remdesivir injections in state’s government medical colleges and hospitals, while in other parts, 120 of the two injections were used. Apart from the state, the AMC has spent Rs 1 crore to procure the two injections for 250 patients.

Gujarat Medical Services Corporation Ltd (GMSCL), the government arm for procuring and supplying drugs, has also supplied 593 Tocilizumab injections to the AMC for 450 patients. In total, GMSCL has supplied 610 Tocilizumab injections, 1339 Remdesivir injections and 152 Favipiravir strips to Ahmedabad district. To procure a total of 26,000 vials of Tocilizumab and Remdesivir injections, GMSCL has spent Rs 22.94 crore.

As a relief to the families of 11 deceased frontline Covid warriors, such as healthworkers, police personnel and sanitation workers, who died in the line of duty, the state has disbursed Rs 2.75 crore till date.

The two districts of Surat and Ahmedabad combined, contributed to about 42 per cent of Monday’s case load and nearly 60 per cent of the day’s fatalities. Of Vadodara’s 96 new cases, 43 to test positive were inmates of the Vadodara Central Jail.

Other areas of Surendranagar, Dahod, Patan and Bharuch continued to see a steady rise of new cases, reporting 20-30 cases each day.

