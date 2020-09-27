Gujarat: Over 1,400 fresh Covid cases in state, tally nears 1.32 lakh

Among the Saurashtra districts, Amreli crossed 2,000 cases while Rajkot continues to report over 150 cases each day, with the cumulative case tally crossing 9,300. (Representational)

The cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases in Gujarat has neared 1.32 lakh on Saturday after adding over 1,400 new cases, even as 1,400 were discharged. Gujarat has added more than 35,000 cases since September 1.

The number of samples being tested per day in the state have come down to 61,000,-while it used to be 85,000. Notably, the districts of Kheda, Narmada and Navsari have been reporting 10-odd cases daily. Narmada, Botad and Dang appears to be testing 550 samples or fewer each day, especially Dang which tested about 160 samples on Friday.

Ahmedabad, which crossed 35,000 cases with 1,800 Covid-19 deaths, taking the case fatality rate to 5.14 per cent, has also reduced testing.

From testing as many as 20,000 samples until September 15, samples tested in Ahmedabad have nearly halved, ranging between 10,000 and 12,000, even as Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) claims to be following a policy of “test one, test all”. Nearly 1,200-1,400 of these tests are conducted at the Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, AMC on Saturday sealed snack stalls near HL College Road where youths were found violating social distancing norms and were found without masks.

Surat, on the other hand, has crossed 28,000 cases and, as per the state health department, reported 745 fresh , pegging the case fatality rate at around 2.6 per cent.

Among the Saurashtra districts, Amreli crossed 2,000 cases while Rajkot continues to report over 150 cases each day, with the cumulative case tally crossing 9,300.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd