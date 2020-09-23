Gujarat: Organisations in India, Israel agree to partner on start-ups, innovative tech

The agreement stands in line with the visions of the Prime Ministers, Dr Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel added. (Representational)

The official nod to the collaboration between Israel’s Start-Up Nation Central and India’s International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology (iCreate), both not-for-profit organisations, was given on Tuesday, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to initiate a bilateral ‘Online Acceleration Programme’. The programme is set to accelerate innovation and technology cooperation between start-ups and corporates from both countries.

“Today we close a circle… that started in 2018 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inaugurated an important incubator, iCreate. Two years later, we are signing an MoU on innovation,” said Dr Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel, at the signing of the MoU at iCreate campus in Deo Dholera village of Ahmedabad. The agreement stands in line with the visions of the Prime Ministers, he added.

“Israel has the most startups per capita worldwide and India is the top innovation destination in Asia. Together, both countries continue to form partnerships to solve a range of global issues such as Covid-19, renewable energy, implementing high-end technologies like AI, big data analysis and more,” the ambassador added.

Sanjeev Kumar Singla, India’s Ambassador to Israel, said, “The MoU is yet another thrust focused on furthering innovation and scientific collaborations between India and Israel. Apart from its emphasis on our needs, it also stresses on the timeline.”

Professor K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India on the collaboration, virtually addressed the signing and said, “We expect to see several technologies, such as next-gen electric motors, coming to public use.”

MK Das, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries and Mines) and the chairman of iCreate, said, “Gujarat is already a manufacturing powerhouse attracting the highest amount of FDI in India – now with this MoU and tight collaboration, Gujarat will become an innovation powerhouse, too.”

