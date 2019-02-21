Toggle Menu
Gujarat Opposition leader suspended from House for Patel statue remarkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/gujarat-opposition-leader-suspended-from-house-for-patel-statue-remark-5593610/

Gujarat Opposition leader suspended from House for Patel statue remark

Strongly objecting to the remarks of the senior Congress leader, the BJP members demanded an apology from him, and urged the Speaker to suspend him.

Gujarat: Fire at Statue of Unity's tent city, no casualties reported
Statue of Unity

Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly Paresh Dhanani was suspended from the House for the rest of the day on Wednesday by Speaker Rajendra Trivedi over his remark that the ruling BJP tried to “politically encash” the “pratibha (personality)” of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by making his statue using “bhangar no bhuko (iron scrap)”.

Strongly objecting to the remarks of the senior Congress leader, the BJP members demanded an apology from him, and urged the Speaker to suspend him. Acting on the treasury bench’s request, the Speaker suspended Dhanani for the rest of the day, after putting the motion into vote.

It began during Question Hour when Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who holds the portfolio of Narmada Yojana, was replying to a question asked by BJP MLA from Maninagar, Suresh Patel, on the number of people visiting the 182-metre-tall Statue of Unity in Narmada district.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 HPV vaccine to be regular, India to be rid of cervical cancer in 60 years: Study
2 MSP politics: The Price of Rice
3 In show of unity, SP, RLD leaders cheer on as BSP off the block with first candidate