Gujarat bypolls: Opp spreading lies, BJP will use farmer Bills to seek votes, says Parshottam Rupala

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala at the BJP office in Vadodara on Tuesday. (Express photo)

With an eye on the upcoming bypolls on eight seats in Gujarat, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Parshottam Rupala, arrived in Vadodara on Tuesday to meet BJP leaders. Karjan Assembly constituency in Vadodara district is slated to go for bypolls on November 3.

Rupala attacked the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over “spreading lies and misleading” farmers and stated that the BJP will seek votes in the upcoming elections on the basis of the farmer’s Bills.

In his interaction with mediapersons at the BJP city unit office, Rupala said, “The BJP has always thought about farmers, unlike Rahul Gandhi and the Congress that only indulge in political stunts. The Bills will empower farmers and not take anything away from them as claimed by Opposition parties. The aim is to double the income of farmers and Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) markets will not shut down.”

Responding to questions raised by reporters, he added, “The Bills are for the betterment and progress of the farmers. In fact, the party has decided to use the Bills as part of our campaign strategy for the upcoming bypolls in right seats in Gujarat as well as the Bihar state Assembly elections.”

