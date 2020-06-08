Gujarat: One injured in lightning strike, Saurashtra gets rain for 5th day

Rain was reported from Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Surendranagar, Dwarka, Junagadh, Botad and Morbi districts of the region during the day. (Representational) Rain was reported from Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Surendranagar, Dwarka, Junagadh, Botad and Morbi districts of the region during the day. (Representational)

A man was injured in a lightning strike as light rain continued in most parts of Saurashtra region for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday.

Wile the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of light to moderate rainfall majorly in Saurashtra districts till June 12, a warning has also been issued for moderate thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, moderate rain with maximum surface wind speed reaching 40 to 60 kmph over Saurashtra, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and a few districts in the north.

“There is a thunderstorm warning for next five days,” said Manorama Mohanty, additional director of IMD’s Ahmedabad region.

“Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by gusty wind (30-40 kmph) are very likely at many places in all districts namely Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Patan, Sabarkantha, Kheda, Dang, Tapi and Dahod, at a few places in the districts of Saurashtra namely Surendranagar, Morbi, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Botad, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, and in Diu; and at isolated places in Kutch district. Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in the districts of North Gujarat region namely Banaskantha and Sabarkantha,” The IMD bulletin stated.

The district emergency control-room of Jamnagar said that Mala Dadu, a 52-year-old man was hit by lightning in Nani Khavdi village of Jamnagar taluka and had to be hospitalised. Jamjodhpur taluka of Jamnagar witnessed 20 millimetre (mm) rain between 6 am and 6 pm on Sunday.

Rain was reported from Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Surendranagar, Dwarka, Junagadh, Botad and Morbi districts of the region during the day. Khambha and Savarkundla talukas of Amreli were lashed by 65 mm and 55 mm rain respectively, while Dhari taluka of that district experienced 29 mm rain. Trees were uprooted between Shirvaniya and Limbadiya villages of Babra taluka of Amreli after being hit by rain accompanied by high-velocity winds.

Similarly, Kotda Sangani taluka of Rajkot district logged 46 mm rain, while Jasdan registered 34 mm rain. In Morbi district, Maliya taluka recorded 12 mm rain, while Jesar taluka in Bhavnagar reported 20 mm rainfall. Patdi and Muli talukas of Surendranagar received 19 mm rain each, while Khambhaliya taluka in Devbhumi Dwarka district recorded 19 mm rainfall.

With the pre-monsoon rainfall activity, temperatures across the state dipped as all centres reported a maximum temperature below 40 degrees Celsius.

