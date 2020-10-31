Gujarat: Notice issued to 3 candidates seeking details of security deposits in Kaprada

On Friday, BJP candidate Jitu Chaudhary had submitted the details to the electoral officer.

The electoral officer of Kaprada Assembly seat issued notices to BJP and Congress candidates as well as an independent candidate on Thursday for not providing the details of the security deposit paid along with the candidature form. On Friday, BJP candidate Jitu Chaudhary had submitted the details to the electoral officer.

Kaprada, a seat reserved for Schedule Tribes, is among the eight Assembly constituencies going for bypolls on November 3. Babulal Vartha from Congress, Jitu Chaudhary from BJP, and an independent candidate Prakash Patel were issued notices by the electoral officer. They had filed their candidature forms with the electoral office on October 13.

For a general seat, candidates have to deposit Rs 10,000 with the election office, while for Assembly seats reserved for Schedule Tribes, candidates have to deposit Rs 5,000. All the three candidates in the fray had deposited the amount with the electoral branch with their candidature forms.

The election department officials had on Thursday issued notice to all the three candidates to submit the details regarding the source of the amount to the election department. BJP candidate Jitu Chaudhary had on Friday submitted the details of amount deposited with election branch, while the other two candidates are yet to reply to the notice.

Election officer of Kaprada seat V C Bagul said, “If the security deposit is paid through cheque, then no clarification is required from the candidate. But if the amount is deposited as cash, then we have to get details from the candidate or his election agent to provide details regarding where they got the cash from. We have issued notices to all the three candidates and till today we have got reply from only of them. The election agent of the candidate also can give the reply.”

BJP candidate Jitu Chaudhary said, “My bank account’s cheque book was finished and to get a new one, the bank officials required two days’ time. I have withdrawn cash from an ATM, which was deposited with the election branch. After getting notice from the election department, I have supplied all bank details, which they have accepted.”

