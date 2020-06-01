Gujarat: Nine killed in 6 separate accidents in last 24 hours

In another accident, a 15-year-old boy was mowed to death by a speeding dumper vehicle in Bhavnagar on Saturday evening. (Representstional) In another accident, a 15-year-old boy was mowed to death by a speeding dumper vehicle in Bhavnagar on Saturday evening. (Representstional)

At least 9 persons died in six different road accidents in various parts of the state in the last 24 hours even as guidelines for unlock 1.0 are all set to be implemented from Monday.

According to police, a major accident took place on the outskirts of Bhavnagar on Saturday night in which three men were trapped underneath an overturned tractor which fell in a ditch and were then burnt to death as the vehicle caught fire due to leakage of fuel. One person survived the accident with minor injuries.

The deceased were identified as Tejabhai Vaghela (30), Bharatbhai Makwana (34) and Jignesh Bariyya (18), all natives of Sawainagar village in Bhavnagar while the injured has been identified as 24-year-old Mahesh Vaghela. The incident took place around 9 pm at a road stretch in Madhiya village.

“Mahesh told us that tractor had hit a stone on the side of the road due to which the driver, Teja Vaghela lost balance and the vehicle fell into a ditch,” said ID Jadeja, in-charge officer, Velavadar Bhal police station. According to police, Tejabhai Vaghela is the owner of the tractor and Jignesh is his younger brother and Bharatbhai Makwana and Mahesh Vaghela, his cousins, are diamond traders.

In another accident, a 15-year-old boy was mowed to death by a speeding dumper vehicle in Bhavnagar on Saturday evening.

According to police, the accident occurred when a speeding dumper vehicle mowed down Mahesh Rathod, a resident of Fuslar, who was walking on the road near Chitra Yard. “He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The unknown driver of the dumper has been booked for rash driving and negligence,” said a police officer at Bhavnagar police station.

Two youths were killed while three others were injured when an speeding car rammed into bikes on the Godhra – Dahod highway Sunday morning. Police said the deceased were identified as Pankaj Baria (20) and Phoolsinh Patel (28). . Pankaj was riding on one bike with his father while Phoolsinh was the pillion rider and his friends were on another bike, the police said. While Pankaj was declared dead on the spot, Phoolsinh succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. The police also found the Swift car abandoned by the driver who has been booked.

In Kheda, a 42-year-old man died when a speeding Maruti Eeco van mowed him down in Mahemdavad area. According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday evening when Prakash Chauhan, a farmer and resident of Sarasvani village in Mahemdavad area, was returning home on his motorcycle. “The victim died during the treatment on Sunday and an unknown person has been booked,” said a police officer at Mahemdavad police station.

In Patan, a 38-year-old woman died and three others were injured in a head on collision between two cars on Saturday night. Police said that the family of four were returning from Nayka village to Shiraj in Patan around 8 pm.“A woman named Varsha Ben died. Three others have been rushed to a private hospital and are out of danger,” said a police officer.

In Kutch’s Bhuj, a 22-year-old youth died after he rammed his speeding motorcycle in a trailer vehicle on Saturday night. According to police, the incident occurred when the victim Gaurav Chavda (22) was riding his bike.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.