Gujarat-based NGO withdraws defamation suit against BBC for documentary on PM Modi

The two-part documentary, India: the Modi Question, was released in January 2023. (Express File Photo/Represenational/enhanced by ChatGPT)

A Gujarat-based trust has withdrawn its defamation suit against UK broadcaster British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and its Indian arm, in which it had accused the broadcaster of making false and defamatory insinuations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its 2023 two-part documentary.

With the trust, Justice for All, seeking the court’s permission to withdraw its suit on September 3, Justice Tushar Rao Gedela allowed it and dismissed the proceedings as withdrawn.

Justice For All, a Gujarat-based registered society, had filed a “suit for damages”, “seeking permission to file as an indigent person”.

The NGO had contended that the BBC’s two-episode documentary “contains content which casts a slur on the reputation of the country and also makes false and defamatory imputations and insinuations against the Prime Minister of India, the Indian Judiciary, and the Indian criminal justice system”.