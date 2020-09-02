Gujarat: New ‘Gunda Act’ to deal with anti-social elements

The release said that for the speedy disposal of cases under the Act, special courts will be established and provisions for the same have already been done. (Representational)

To deal with anti-social elements in Gujarat in a strict manner, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has decided to bring in a new legislation, the Gujarat Gunda and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, stated an official release on Monday. The CM will present a proposal to promulgate an ordinance in this regard in the state Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the release further said.

By bringing in this law, Rupani has decided to make Gujarat free of crime and any anti-social or Gunda elements who harass innocent people in the state, the release added.

“For strict legal action against Gunda elements indulging in illegal acts like bootlegging, gambling, cow slaughter, dealings in narcotic substances, human trafficking, sexual harassment of children, spurious drugs manufacturing, land grabbing, usury, kidnapping, selling illegal weapons, etc., the new Act has been proposed,” said the release.

In the proposed legislation, the definition of Gunda elements will include individuals or groups who threaten violence or who damage public order. The accused will face a maximum imprisonment of 10 years and a minimum imprisonment of seven years. They will also be facing fines of up to Rs 50,000. Additionally, if any government employee abets or aids these Gunda elements in such illegal acts, they, too, will face a jail term ranging between three years and 10 years.

As per the provisions of the proposed legislation, prior approval of the concerned range inspector general of police or police commissioner will be mandatory for registration of any offence under it.

The legislation has included various acts under its ambit. Some of these acts include the illegal consumption/ sale/ transport/ production of intoxicants, taking possession of immovable properties in violation of legal provisions, raising false claims of ownership of an immovable property or to produce fake documents in that regard, offences related to immorality, offences involving the protection of children, offences under the ambit of the Gambling Act, resorting to violence to disturb social harmony, extortion, illegal transport of livestock, violation of the Arms Act, etc.

The release said that for the speedy disposal of cases under the Act, special courts will be established and provisions for the same have already been done. If criminal proceedings against the accused are on in some other court apart from the special court under the latest legislation, the proceedings and final disposal will be allowed in the special court in the absence of the accused, it added.

The legislation also provides for the protection of the witnesses from the state government. Further, names and addresses of witnesses will be kept confidential.

Any property acquired by the Gunda elements that falls under the provisions of the Act will be liable to be attached by the concerned district magistrate. Te district magistrate will also have the liberty to, if necessary, appoint administrators for such a property.

