Gujarat: Never imagined Cyclone Tauktae would be so ferocious, say villagers

AMID LIGHT drizzle, rainwater made crimson by debris of roof tiles and slurry and checked by snapped power cables, streets at Vijpadi village in Amreli’s Savarkundal taluka were left difficult to negotiate on Tuesday.

While some villagers were seen removing uprooted trees from their front yards in the afternoon, a few others were trying to salvage whatever they could from destruction wrought by the passage of Cyclone Tauktae.

At her two-room house in Tekri Dhar area of the village, barely around a dozen kilometre away from the Rajula coast, Mumtaz Belim continuously moped the floor. However, the house remained muddy. The tiled-roof of the house was blown away by Tauktae shortly after midnight and a light drizzle has drenched the family’s belongings.

“My son Munnazir and Sakina left for the latter’s place requesting me to take care of their belongings. Alas, I couldn’t do that. Had Sikundar Solanki not offered us shelter in his luxury bus, Allah knows what would have happened,” says Mumtaz, pointing at a bus parked in the street outside her home.

Vijapadi is among the largest villages in Amreli with population of around 12,000. But most of houses are kuccha houses. Dozens of residents shifted to a high school in the village and a madarsa amid the storm and in the dark of the night as power supply was disrupted the previous afternoon.

Hanif Pathan, a community leader said that Shambhu Makwana and three of his family members were injured after a wall of their home collapsed on them. In adjoining Hadidad village, Najku Khuman, a farmer, was still trying to come to terms with what has happened. “For one moment, I feared that the RCC slab of my home will be blown away by the storm…” said the 33-year-old.

Pointing to a flattened plantation of banana in his elder brother Mahipatsinh’s farm, Khuman added: “Just a few days ago, a trader had offered Rs 9 lakh for the banana crop but the deal had remained incomplete. Now, the crop has been reduced to nought.”