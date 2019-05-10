Gujarat: Natural sources running dry in Gir, govt fills up artificial water holes for animals

WITH NATURAL water holes drying up early this summer due to deficient monsoon last year, the forest department has started filling up artificial water points in Gir forest and other protected areas, which are the only natural abode of Asiatic lions in the world.

“The rainfall was good in Gir (west) division, but somewhat deficient in Gir (east). Therefore, we started filling up the artificial water points from last December. Presently, we are filling up 452 artificial points to make water available for the wild animals,” Dushyant Vasavada, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) of Junagadh Wildlife Circle said on Wednesday.

He added they usually start repairing and restoring the artificial water points from November. “This season, we restored 30 such points,” Vasavada said.

The CCF added 205 labourers had been engaged to manage these water points and that various methods were being used for filling up these holes. “We are filling up 104 artificial water points by windmills, 60 with solar pumps and 26 by diesel engines. We have also pressed 57 tankers,” he said.

Gir National Park and Sanctuary, which is the core habitat of the endangered Asiatic lions, is spread over 1,453 sq km across Junagadh, Gir Somnath and Amreli.

Seven rivers — Hiran, Saraswati, Datardi, Shingoda, Machhundri, Ghodavadi and Raval — are the lifeline of the precious forest, while four dams, including Kamleshwar and Shingoda, are also important water sources. But forest officers said that stretches of these rivers as well as many other rivulets have run dry this summer, warranting artificial water points.