Gujarat: Naroda BJP MLA tests positive, state tally crosses 17,000-mark

Moreover, more than 10,000 have already been discharged after 861 were released from hospital in a single day on Monday, 790 of whom were in Ahmedabad. (Representational) Moreover, more than 10,000 have already been discharged after 861 were released from hospital in a single day on Monday, 790 of whom were in Ahmedabad. (Representational)

A BJP MLA is among the 417 who tested positive on Monday, taking the state total to 17,237.

Naroda’s BJP MLA Balram Thawani tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, said BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya. He is the third MLA after Jamalpur Khadia Congress MLA Imran Khedawala and Nikol BJP MLA Jagdish Panchal to have tested positive.

Moreover, more than 10,000 have already been discharged after 861 were released from hospital in a single day on Monday, 790 of whom were in Ahmedabad. Twenty-five died across the state, including 22 in Ahmedabad and two in Surat. One more succumbed to the infection in Aravalli.

Vadodara, which reported 29 new cases taking the total to 1,086 cases, also reported the death of former Congress corporator of VMC, Manzoor Pathan, after he tested positive last week. The VMC is yet to audit and officially confirm all deaths since May 7.

With the Ahmedabad total nearly at 12,500, 239 cases have been reported from the rural jurisdiction, including 19 new cases on Monday. Mandal and Detroj talukas reported their first cases while more tested positive from Sanand, Dhandhuka and Dholka talukas.

While Surat added 35 more cases taking the total to 1,659, 26 were discharged. Among the discharged was a 108 emergency services paramedical staffer, who tested positive on May 21. He was discharged from New Civil Hospital in Surat on Monday afternoon. He had shifted over 150 Covid-19 positive patients from their homes to the New Civil Hospital in the 108 ambulance. Ajit Dodiya, who has been working as a paramedical attendant with 108 ambulance services in Surat for nine years, will be joining duty.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.