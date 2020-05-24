Gujarat: ‘Narmada water being diverted to Saurashtra dams, reservoirs’

“Water will be provided in the other three links in phases,” Ashwani Kumar said. (Representational) “Water will be provided in the other three links in phases,” Ashwani Kumar said. (Representational)

The Gujarat government has begun diverting 4,000 million cubic feet of Narmada water to dams and reservoirs in the water-scarce Saurashtra region under the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) scheme, officials said on Saturday.

“Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has decided to lift 4,000 million cubic feet of water and divert it to 25 reservoirs, 120 lakes and ponds and 400 check-dams,” said Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister.

This will not only provide drinking water to this water-scarce region, but also help raise water tables and will provide help to the cattle during the ongoing summer, the official said.

He said water will be provided through all the four “links” in the project.

“Under the Link-1 from Macchu-II dam of Morbi district to Undhavan dam of Jamnagar district, water is being filled in reservoirs, lakes and check-dams of Morbi and Rajkot districts,” he said, while adding that the diversion of Narmada water began on May 21.

“Water will be provided in the other three links in phases,”Kumar said.

