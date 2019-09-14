Gujarat: Narmada Dam one metre short of FRL; outflow reduced

The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam on Friday reached the 137.6-metre mark, just one metre short of its Full Reservoir Level (FRL). With an inflow of close to 10 lakh cusecs, the dam is expected to touch its FRL by Saturday, officials said.

With the Narmada flowing downstream at a danger level, the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) has also reduced the outflow of water from the open gates, restricting it to under 7 lakh cusecs. The dam has been releasing close to 8 lakh cusecs water through its gates.

On Friday, locals and the police rescued a 13-year-old girl who was stranded on a rock in the middle of the raging Narmada river, between Kothi and Dhawdi villages near Kevadia colony. The girl, according to locals, was swept away by the current of the river when she stepped into the water to bathe. The villagers immediately called the local police, who rescued the girl.