Gujarat: NABARD to provide aid for organic seed parks in Patan, Banaskantha

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will provide “grant assistance” to two first-of-its-kind Organic Spices Seed Park in Patan and Banaskantha districts, said its chairman GR Chintala, during his visit to Gujarat on Monday.

“We are going to support two Organic Spices Seed Park in Gujarat. One for cumin (jeera) is coming up in Patan, and for fennel (sauf) in Banaskantha. This is an exclusive organic seed park in the country as far as my knowledge,” said Chintala after his meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar.

Sanction letters to two agencies for this project has been released by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. “In each of the parks, we are providing an assistance of Rs 23 lakh. This will create an entire value chain. We are covering 50 farmers in each of these two parks. We will collect organic seeds with the help of specialised institutions. Then through quality control, we will sort and package it and then market it to farmers of FPOs (Farmer Producers Organisations). This will be a platform for captive use of such seeds,” said DK Mishra, chief general manager, NABARD, who accompanied Chintala.

The local Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO) will operate the two parks. “We have urged the CM to help replicate this in other spices,” Mishra added. State agriculture minister RC Faldu was absent in the meeting, which was attended by Minister of State for Agriculture Jayadrathsinh Parmar and Minister of State for cooperation Ishwarsinh Patel.

An additional 38 FPOs will be added this year to the existing 204 FPOs in Gujarat. NABARD officials said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been a 18 per cent dip in credit flow to the priority sector in Gujarat, which consists of agriculture and MSMEs.

