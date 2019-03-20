Gujarat: ‘Murdered’ journalist used to file RTIs

TV9 copy editor Chirag Patel, 26, whose charred body was found on Saturday from near a canal on Ahmedabad’s outskirts, used to regularly file RTIs — one of them seeking details of how MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) funds were used, police investigations have found.

The police collected papers related to the RTI applications that he filed “as evidence for the investigation” on Tuesday, from his home.

Jaimin Patel, brother of the victim, who insists Chirag was murdered, told The Indian Express, “Chirag often used to file RTIs and the police came to our residence today (on Tuesday) for investigation. I am not aware what the content of the RTIs filed or the replies were.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police Akshayraj Makwana told The Indian Express, “We believe the death may have occurred sometime between 5 to 6.30 pm on Friday… seven SMSs were received by the phone until the morning of Saturday, all suggesting the location to be around the area where the body was found, as detected by the IMEI number…”