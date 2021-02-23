Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes for 575 seats across 6 civic bodies begins

At the counting centre at L D Engineering college in Ahmedabad (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes for 575 seats in six municipal corporations — Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar — of Gujarat began at 9 am under heavy security and strict COVID-19 protocols. All these bodies are currently governed by the BJP.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has said an average 46.08 per cent turnout was registered during voting which was held between 7 am and 6 pm on Sunday. Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 42.51 per cent, while Jamnagar saw the highest turnout of 53.38 per cent, followed by 50.72 per cent in Rajkot, 49.46 per cent in Bhavnagar, 47.84 per cent in Vadodara and 47.14 per cent in Surat.

Apart from the BJP and Congress, for the first time, Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has jumped into the fray. It is contesting in all six cities. While the BJP has an upper hand in elections to urban local bodies, this time, several senior and multiple-term corporators were denied tickets, leading to disquiet in the party. With Assembly elections due next year, these elections will provide an indicator of the voters’ mood.