Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes for 575 seats across 6 civic bodies begins

Tuesday, February 23, 2021
By: Express Web Desk | Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Surat |
Updated: February 23, 2021 9:48:19 am
At the counting centre at L D Engineering college in Ahmedabad (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes for 575 seats in six municipal corporations — Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar — of Gujarat began at 9 am under heavy security and strict COVID-19 protocols. All these bodies are currently governed by the BJP.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has said an average 46.08 per cent turnout was registered during voting which was held between 7 am and 6 pm on Sunday. Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 42.51 per cent, while Jamnagar saw the highest turnout of 53.38 per cent, followed by 50.72 per cent in Rajkot, 49.46 per cent in Bhavnagar, 47.84 per cent in Vadodara and 47.14 per cent in Surat.

Apart from the BJP and Congress, for the first time, Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has jumped into the fray. It is contesting in all six cities. While the BJP has an upper hand in elections to urban local bodies, this time, several senior and multiple-term corporators were denied tickets, leading to disquiet in the party. With Assembly elections due next year, these elections will provide an indicator of the voters’ mood.

09:48 (IST)23 Feb 2021
Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2021: Counting of votes begin

Polling for 576 seats in 144 wards across six civic bodies - Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar - was held on Sunday (February 21). All these civic bodies are being currently ruled by the BJP. "Designated staff would begin the counting of votes from 9 am on Tuesday at various counting centres in these six cities. People can watch live updates on our website," said MV Joshi, secretary, State Election Commission.

Gujarat Civic Polls 2021 LIVE Updates: Voting underway, 2,276 candidates in fray A woman leaves a voting centre in Naranpura, Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Voting for general elections to six municipal corporations in the state – Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar – saw a tardy pace and low turnout on Sunday.

As per the official website of the Gujarat State Election Commission (SEC), the six municipal corporations reported an average 43% voting. State Election Commissioner Sanjay Prasad said that polling has finished peacefully without any major untoward incident.

Ahmedabad saw the lowest voters’ turnout at 39.54% while Jamnagar witnessed the highest turnout of 52.49%. Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Vadodara and Surat, Jamnagar registers highest turnout, Ahmedabad lowest witnessed 47.27%, 46.67%, 45.48% and 45.09% voting respectively.

