Gujarat: MSU to conduct online exams for final year degree and masters students

The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (MSU) has decided to conduct online examination for final year degree students and those pursuing Master’s degree amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over 17,000 students will be appearing for the end-semester examinations scheduled to commence from the last week of July.

The decision to scrap offline examinations was taken in a special syndicate meeting held on Tuesday. The syndicate has observed that it will not be viable to conduct offline examinations as most students have returned to their native places and the Covid-19 cases are on a rise.

The pattern of examination will be similar to that of UGC-NET with only objective- type questions.

“We are working on how this exercise will be made effective. At one time only one question will appear on the screen and the student can answer or skip it. There will not be any negative markings. We are trying to ensure that the examinations are fair for all the students,” said Jigar Inamndar, a syndicate member.

More than one set of question papers will be readied and answers will also be jumbled for each of the students. They will be allowed to log in through their students ID and appear for the examinations at the slated time.

“For subjects such as Literature, we will try to accomodate suggestions from the respective departments and faculties if they wish to have descriptive questions and answers,” Inamdar added.

For practical-based subjects like the Performing Arts, students will have to submit video recorded practical assignments for evaluation. The entire team of the MSU Computer Centre will work towards enabling the online examinations.

Earlier on May 27, the syndicate had decided that end-semester examination will only be conducted for the final year of all undergraduate courses and all students of the postgraduate courses.

Only the syllabus taught during the offline classes till March 14 will be included in the examinations.

Even for the students of Technology and Pharmacy, no examinations will be conducted and they along with the students of first and second-year of all the other courses will be marked on the basis of the marks they secured in the consecutive internal examinations and the previous end-semester examinations.

