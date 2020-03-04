Gujarat: MSU Senate alleges delayed declaration of GSET results

The GSET officials, however, claimed that there is no delay. The GSET officials, however, claimed that there is no delay.

MSU Senate Members and a representation of students met the member secretary of the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) on Tuesday. They submitted a memorandum over the delayed announcement of GSET results even as it has been 60 days since the examinations were held.

The examinations were conducted by the MSU on December 29 last year for candidates from across the state. The representation alleged that the delay has put the appointments of college professors on hold.

“Releasing the results should not face any delay since the tests have only objective questions which can be checked on a computer software. The all India NET (National Eligibility Test) exam has lakhs of candidates appearing, yet the results are declared within just 30 days. Only a few thousand students take GSET and there is such a huge delay,” the memorandum read.

The GSET officials, however, claimed that there is no delay. “We normally take 45-60 days to declare the results. It has been 60 days and we expecting the results to be out soon. Normal procedures are being followed for the declaration of the results and there is no issue as such,” said CN Murthy, GSET member secretary.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.