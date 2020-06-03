Gujarat: Morbi teacher suspended for FB post criticising PM, Centre

“The person in question is an employee at Shri Nava Dhuvana Government Primary School run by Morbi District Education Committee,” DPEO Mayur Parekh said in his suspension order. (Representational) “The person in question is an employee at Shri Nava Dhuvana Government Primary School run by Morbi District Education Committee,” DPEO Mayur Parekh said in his suspension order. (Representational)

An assistant teacher serving in a government primary school in Nava Dhuvana village Halvad taluka of Morbi district has been suspended for allegedly posting objectionable comments against the Prime Minister and the Central government on Facebook.

The office of the Morbi district primary education officer (DPEO) issued an order on Monday evening, suspending assistant teacher Jignesh Vadher from service with immediate effect and also transferred him to neighbouring Wankaner taluka.

“The person in question is an employee at Shri Nava Dhuvana Government Primary School run by Morbi District Education Committee,” DPEO Mayur Parekh said in his suspension order.

“It has come to note that the said employee had published unexpected posts in social media (Facebook) and had failed to adhere to model code of conduct for employees,” Parekh wrote in his order while also underlining the fact that Sector-7 Police Station in Gandhinagar has booked Vagher for identifying himself as “SO at government of Gujarat” in his Facebook profile and thus allegedly impersonating as a Section Officer (SO) though he is an assistant teacher.

“We had served a show-case notice to the teacher on Friday and gave him a hearing on Monday. In his submission, Vadher said that his family members were operating his Facebook account and that he himself rarely posted on comments. The final responsibility of the account lies with him. We have suspending him, pending an enquiry by a three-member committee that we have constituted to look into the matter,” added the officer.

Vadher could not be reached for a comment.

