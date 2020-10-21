Gujarat: Morbi bypoll is a contest between the unfaithful and the loyal, says Congress

Without taking his name, Doshi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of double standards in dealing with China.

Alleging that former Congress MLA Brijesh Merja had breached the trust of voters by defecting to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi, on Tuesday, said that the consequent bypoll to the Morbi Assembly constituency is a fight between vishwashghati (unfaithful) and vishwasu (loyal).

“Why, due to whose sin and under what circumstances has the Morbi bypoll been warranted? Our party workers worked hard, the people of Morbi reposed their faith in the symbol of palm (the election symbol of Congress) and showered their blessings. But the one who did gaddari (cheating) with the people of Morbi is, today, the candidate of the BJP here. People of Gujarat and Morbi want to know where the bags of black money, which were sent from Kamalam (the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar) to purchase MLAs, had come from?” Doshi said while addressing a press conference in Morbi on Tuesday.

Merja was elected MLA from Morbi seat in 2017 as a Congress candidate. However, he had resigned and defected to the BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat in June. The bypoll was necessitated after the Assembly constituency fell vacant due to Merja’s resignation. The ruling-BJP has made Merja its candidate for the by-election. Meanwhile, Congress has fielded Jayantilal Patel, a party veteran, who has contested election from Morbi seat five times, but lost all of them.

“Congress has given (ticket) to Jayantibhai, a time-tested person, who has been with the people of Morbi in their moments of both joy and sorrow and has proven to be a trustworthy candidate. This bypoll is a fight between the loyal and the unfaithful,” he said.

Without taking his name, Doshi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of double standards in dealing with China.

“…The BJP has unfathomable love for that country. He (Modi) embraced Jinping five times as a chief minister and four times as the Prime Minister, but advises us to smash our TV sets and not allow our children to play with toys (of China make). This is cheating the people of India. China is a threat to our ceramic, plastic and clock manufacturing industry, but no BJP leader utters a word over this issue… No leader of the BJP speaks out against that nation. This is the hollow nationalism of BJP,” said Doshi.

He added that the ceramic industry in Morbi was a means of livelihood for 10,000 families. “Minister Saurabh Patel comes rushing to Morbi to offer a BJP scarf to one who has changed political loyalty. But he has never had the time to visit Morbi to meet leaders of the ceramic industry and know their issues,” said Doshi.

