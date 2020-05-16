Gujarat: Monsoon ahead, top officials discuss action plan

As per IMD Director Jayant Sarkar, the monsoon is expected to enter India from Kerala around June 5 and reach south Gujarat in 15-20 days after that. (Express photo) As per IMD Director Jayant Sarkar, the monsoon is expected to enter India from Kerala around June 5 and reach south Gujarat in 15-20 days after that. (Express photo)

With the monsoon season coming amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the top officials of Gujarat government, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and armed forces held a meeting through video conference Friday to discuss pre-monsoon action plan, said an official release.

Chief Secretary Anil Mukim asked the officials to make the preparations while keeping in mind the guidelines issued by the central government in that regard in carrying out any possible relief and rescue operations, the release said.

The release quoted Mukim as saying that owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the possible relief and rescue operations will have to be carried out by taking precautions like wearing PPE kits, masks and maintaining social distance.

As per IMD Director Jayant Sarkar, the monsoon is expected to enter India from Kerala around June 5 and reach south Gujarat in 15-20 days after that.

He further said that Gujarat and other parts of the country are expected to receive 96% to 104% rain.

Top officials from Revenue, Home, Health, Agriculture, Road and Building, Water Supply, Food and Civil Supply, Forest, Ports & Transport, Energy, Panchayat, Labour, Science & technology, Urban Development and Information departments presented the preparation done by them in the meeting.

Officials from Army, Air Force, National Disaster Response Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Gujarat police, Gujarat State Disaster management Authority and Gujarat Pollution Control Board also attended the meeting.

