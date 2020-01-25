Gujarat: MLAs write to CM, warn of Bhopal-like tragedy at plant of fertiliser company

“The TDI (Toluene Diisocynate) plant of GNFC located near Rahiyad, which comes under Vagra taluka of Bharuch district, is highly dangerous for human life as well as the environment,” the letter states. (Representational Image) “The TDI (Toluene Diisocynate) plant of GNFC located near Rahiyad, which comes under Vagra taluka of Bharuch district, is highly dangerous for human life as well as the environment,” the letter states. (Representational Image)

BJP MLAs from Bharuch, Dushyant Patel and Arunsinh Rana, have written to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, warning him of an industrial disaster at the Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Company Ltd (GNFC) over its TDI (Toluene Diisocynate) plant.

In the letter, the MLAs have stated that the TDI plant of GNFC in Bharuch district, has stocked up products higher than its plant capacity and that the gas used to manufacture TDI was also responsible for the Bhopal gas tragedy.

The letter states, “The TDI (Toluene Diisocynate) plant of GNFC located near Rahiyad, which comes under Vagra taluka of Bharuch district, is highly dangerous for human life as well as the environment. For many months, the product is being stocked inside large tanks in quantity exceeding the plant capacity (7,700 metric ton). This information was received from reliable sources and employees of the company. We do not understand why the product is not getting sold. The residents of Bharuch will have to suffer in case of any disaster.”

“TDI is manufactured using an extremely dangerous gas called Phosgene, which also caused Bhopal Gas Tragedy. It is our humble request that you inspect this and get it resolved. As this is a very serious matter, we expect prompt action from your end,” the letter further stated.

Notably, Phosgene is used to manufacture Methyl Isocynate, the gas responsible for the Bhopal gas tragedy, which is considered one of the world’s worst industrial disasters.

Talking to The Indian Express, Rana, the MLA from Vagra constituency, said, “I’m not able to understand why they’re not getting rid of these toxic substances when the TDI plant of GNFC is shut down. Anything can happen if they do not get rid of it. Why put the lives of residents of Bharuch in danger?”

When contacted, GNFC officials refused to comment. Managing Director MS Dagur remained unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts.

