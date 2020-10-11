Gujarat: Minor picked up for rape threats to Dhoni’s daughter on social media

The comments came after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost a match to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

A 16-year-old boy from Mundra in Kutch has been picked up by the police for allegedly issuing rape threats on Instagram to the daughter of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, after his team lost a match in the ongoing Indian Premier Legaue (IPL) tournament.

According to the police, the action against the minor boy, a resident of a Mundra village, was taken on the basis of information given by the Ranchi Police, who are investigating the case.

The issue had come to light three days ago, when netizens pointed out comments on social media in which rape threats were issued to Dhoni’s five-year-old daughter, after his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost a match to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

According to Kutch Bhuj police, the boy has allegedly confessed to having posted the threats using his Instagram account.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Saurabh Singh, superintendent of police, Kutch Bhuj, said: “Ranchi Police is investigating this case. They informed us on Sunday that an accused who made certain comments on Instagram had been traced to Mundra in Kutch. We picked up the juvenile today and in our interrogation, he has confessed to having posted those comments after CSK lost a match to KKR.”

Singh said the boy studies in Class 12. “Since he is a minor, we cannot arrest or detain him without charges as per the juvenile justice Act. So we are waiting for Ranchi Police to arrive in Kutch, after which we will hand him over to them.”

