Gujarat: Ministers meet youth representatives, discuss recruitments

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and home minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja on Friday held a meeting to hear various demands of educated unemployed youths of the state with reference to different government recruitments many of which are yet to be finished due to several reasons, including Covid-19 pandemic.

Activists like Dinesh Bambhaniya, Yuvrajsinh Jadeja have formed a group by the name Shikshit Yuva Berojgar Samiti. Some representatives of the group met the two senior ministers to discuss their demands.

Bambhaniya said, “There are a number of issues related to various government recruitments done in the state recently. In some cases, the results are not declared whereas in others the results are out but appointments are not being given. Similarly, there are cases in which examinations have been cancelled, but new dates are not announced. The reasons for all these could be different including Covid-19 pandemic.”

“A number of youths were approaching us for resolution of their issues related to all these recruitments. And so, we are trying to resolve it. Today, two ministers of the government called us for a meeting to hear our demands. We met them for around an hour and informed them about various issues and its resolutions. The ministers have given us a hearing and said that they would put the demands before the top authorities,” added Bambhaniya.

Chudasama said, “Their demand was to first hear them out. Now, we will put it before department authorities concerned (to see what can be done).”

