Gujarat: Minister tests positive; 17 deaths take toll to 3,254

Consumers Affairs Minister Jayesh Radadiya

Minister of food, civil supply and consumer affairs Jayesh Radadiya is among the 1,334 cases who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Radadiya declared this on social media stating that he got tested for the infection after experiencing mild symptoms and the test has returned positive. He added that he has got himself home quarantined and advised those who came in contact with him in the last one week to get themselves tested.

The state on Monday recorded as many as 17 deaths, taking the death toll to 3,254.

The state health department in an order on Monday also declared that the health workers and doctors who are in quarantine owing to Covid-19 duty, shall count the period as ‘on duty’.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tested negative for Covid-19 after he volunteered for the testing in an attempt to allay fears in people’s minds about the test, said an official release Monday. Rupani has given a slogan ‘Test is Best’ while appealing to the people to go for the same since it is very important to find out infected persons and give them timely treatment, the release added.

As Rajkot continues to report around 100 to 150 cases daily since the past two weeks, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Monday said that it would test air, rail and road travellers randomly starting Tuesday in a bid to contain the spread in the city.

On Monday, Rajkot district recorded 150 fresh cases. As many as 85 patients have succumbed to the virus while 1,464 are under treatment in Rajkot city. The test positivity rate stands at 3.43 per cent.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is now starting a targeted drive to crack down on food courts and food truck parks not adhering to Covid norms.

On Sunday, a food truck park on SG Highway, opposite Karnavati Club, was sealed after it was found that 35 to 40 food trucks were open at the site in violation of the current norms that prohibit the same.

At the Kalupur railway station, where AMC continues to test passengers deboarding at Ahmedabad, 17 of the 1,580 arriving passengers tested positive, of whom 10 were then taken to a dedicated Covid Care Centre near the Sabarmati Railway Station. A shopping centre in Bopal was also declared a micro containment zone.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.