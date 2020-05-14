Gujarat minister moves top court against HC order settting aside his election

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. (File Photo) Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. (File Photo)

Gujarat Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s decision setting aside his 2017 poll victory.

Terming the order erroneous, Chudasama said it had failed to appreciate that his rival Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod had not led positive, reliable and cogent evidence to prove any of the allegations. He urged the top court to set aside the HC order.

Chudasama, who holds charge of multiple departments, was elected from Dholka constituency in 2017, defeating Rathod by 327 votes. In his petition challenging Chudasama’s election, Rathod had alleged that the returning officer, Dhaval Jani, had illegally rejected 429 votes received via postal ballot.

