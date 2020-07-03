Gujarat: Mining supervisor, security personnel probing illegal sand mining attacked; one detained

“We have so far nabbed one person, others are still on the run. Two teams have been formed to trace and nab them,” said investigating officer VA Desai. (Representational) “We have so far nabbed one person, others are still on the run. Two teams have been formed to trace and nab them,” said investigating officer VA Desai. (Representational)

A mining supervisor and a security personnel were injured in an alleged attack by around 15 people in Chhota Udepur district on Wednesday afternoon when the officials were trying to stop illegal sand mining. One person has been detained in connection with the case.

According to the complaint filed late on Wednesday, the patrolling team from the geology and mining department of the district were attacked by a group of 15 people. Yogesh Savjani (27), mines supervisor in the geology and mining department of Chhota Udepur district, who is also the complainant in the case, sustained severe head injuries, while one of the security guards accompanying him was injured as well. Their condition is said to be stable.

The FIR named six persons as accused, while others are unidentified. The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (Whoever voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 379 (Punishment for theft), 143 (member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and under section 3 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act. A crackdown operation by the Chhota Udepur police was initiated on Thursday morning.

According to the complaint, on Wednesday the department received an online complaint against illegal sand mining in Fatepura area of Chhota Udepur town. A team led by Savjani reached the location for investigation where they intercepted a truck loaded with sand. As the truck driver failed to produce royalty pass or delivery receipt, the truck was seized and the driver was detained for further investigations, police said.

However, a few kilometres from the spot, the team was intercepted by around 15 people who unloaded the sand from the truck and when Savjani tried to intervene, they trashed him with sticks. The accused then drove away with the truck, warning Savjani of dire consequences if he continued to raid their trucks, the complaint stated.

“We have so far nabbed one person, others are still on the run. Two teams have been formed to trace and nab them,” said investigating officer VA Desai.

