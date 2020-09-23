Gujarat: Migrant worker held for ‘raping’ 5-year-old girl

“The girl was admitted to Civil Hospital in Rajkot. Her condition is stable and will be discharged from soon ,” the inspector added.

A MIGRANT labourer allegedly kidnapped and raped a five-year-old daughter of fellow migrant workers in Morbi town on Monday. Police arrested the accused on Tuesday after he tested negative for Covid-19.

Police said that the accused migrant worker, a native of Madhya Pradesh, kidnapped the girl and took her to a secluded place behind a temple in the eastern part of Morbi town and raped her around 8 pm. However, after the girl’s father came to know about this, he reported the matter to police and the 18-year-old accused was detained by police. After his samples returned negative for Covid-19, he was formally arrested by Morbi police on Tuesday evening.

“The victim’s parents are native of Uttar Pradesh but had migrated to Morbi around 20 years ago. The accused works as labourer who paints buildings and lives in the same society where the victim’s family lives. The accused was known to the family of the victim,” a police inspector, who is associated with the investigation, told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

“The girl was admitted to Civil Hospital in Rajkot. Her condition is stable and will be discharged from soon ,” the inspector added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd