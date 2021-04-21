Gujarat: Migrant worker dies on way to Odisha

According to Jena’s friend Rajesh Padi, also from Ganjam district, Jena had returned to Surat just four months ago to rejoin duty. He was diabetic and was undergoing treatment in Surat, Padi said.

A 39-year-old migrant worker, Bishwanath Jena, died on his way to his hometown in Odisha’s Ganjam district from Surat on Tuesday, railway police said. Employed in a power loom in Surat for the last eight years, Jena died near Berhampur Railway station in Odisha. The GRP has launched a probe into the matter.

“Jena left Surat on April 18 at 10.30 pm in the Ahmedabad-Puri Express Train and was accompanied by four friends. On April 19, he felt ill and his health deteriorated. Around 11 pm on April 19, his condition deteriorated further following which his friend intimated Jena’s family members,” Padi said. After the train reached Berhampur railway station at 3.30 am on April 20, the GRP took the custody of the body, which was handed over to his family members after postmortem, police said.