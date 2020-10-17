Gujarat: Mevani-led group to impart self-defence training to girls

Jignesh Mevani

A voluntary group in Mehsana has decided to impart training in self-defence to girls of the district to avert incidents of rape and assault. The programme is scheduled to be launched on October 20 in Mehsana town.

The training programme has been organized by Mehsana chapter of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM), an organization led by independent MLA Jignesh Mevani.

Kaushik Parmar from RDAM in Mehsana said, “There has been a lot of cases of assault on girls, especially Dalits, in different parts of the country. So, to avert such incidents we felt it best that the girls are trained to defend themselves against rowdy elements. Therefore, we are starting this initiative on an experimental basis to impart self- defence training to girls in Mehsana. Dalit girls are our priority. However, the training is open to girls of all the religions and castes.”

“It will be a training of 15 days. We are planning to charge a token fee of Rs 100 from each participant. This fee will be returned to the girls after they complete the 15-day training,” Parmar added.

According to Parmar, they have roped in a professional Taekwondo martial art instructor from Mehsana, Deepak Chavda, for the initiative. Chavda, 48, is already imparting martial art training to various sections of Mehsana since years and has been training girls in self-defence for years.

“I strongly wish that each and every girl should have basic skills to defend herself. And so, I have been imparting free training in self-defence to girls for long now. I am an expert in Taekwondo, but the girls will be trained in basic self-defence techniques,” Chavda said.

Parmar said that so far, 27 girls have registered for the training. “If the experiment turns out to be successful, we may extend it to other parts of Gujarat as well,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.