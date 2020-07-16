Gujarat: MBBS doctor can prescribe Covid-19 test

For any other asymptomatic person who wishes to be tested, the approval of the chief district health officer or medical officer of health will be necessary. (Representational) For any other asymptomatic person who wishes to be tested, the approval of the chief district health officer or medical officer of health will be necessary. (Representational)

Gujarat health department on Wednesday revised its testing policy permitting Covid-19 tests if recommended by an MBBS doctor. The revised policy also permits frontline health workers and also cancer patients who may be undergoing chemotherapy or radiation therapy to take Covid-19 test without the approval of authorities. This is the fourth revision of the state’s testing policy since June.

While the earlier testing policy permitted Covid=19 testing if prescribed by an MD doctor, Ahmedabad Medical Association (AMA) had opposed this move, primarily on the grounds that rural areas often have MBBS qualified doctors manning primary healthcare centres (PHCs) and thus the specification of recommendation from an MD doctor may hinder suspected patients from taking the test.

Apart from this relaxation, the health department has now also permitted testing of frontline health workers doctors, staff nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technicians and other health officials without any recommendation. The Indian Medical Association Gujarat chapter has demanded the same before the Gujarat High Court in a plea.

While the state already permitted Covid-19 testing of patients going for surgical procedures or invasive procedures such as dialysis, or for pregnant women due for delivery, the revised policy now also permits testing of cancer patients prior to their chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

For any other asymptomatic person who wishes to be tested, the approval of the chief district health officer or medical officer of health will be necessary. The new notification, dated July 15, was issued from the office of Additional Director at Health Department Prakash Vaghela.

The revision comes just days ahead of the expected hearing of the PIL before the Gujarat High Court on Covid-19 related matters, on July 17. At the last hearing on June 19, the court had instructed the state’s legal representatives to respond to the demands of AMA and IMA.

In the past two weeks of second phase of easing of curbs, Gujarat has been testing an average of 7,450 samples a day.

