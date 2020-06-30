Gujarat: Maulvi running madrasa arrested in Valsad for violating Covid protocol

The maulvi was arrested under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), section three of the Epidemic Diseases Act and section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act. (Representational Image) The maulvi was arrested under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), section three of the Epidemic Diseases Act and section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act. (Representational Image)

Valsad Police have arrested a maulvi running a madrasa in Pardi town of the district for not adhering to social distancing norms.

Acting on a tip-off, police reached the madrasa at Damani bazaar street in Pardi on Monday evening. The officials found that Maulvi Yusuf Khalifa (64) was teaching 15 students in a small room. No social distance was being maintained and the maulvi had not put on a face mask, police said.

The maulvi was arrested under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), section three of the Epidemic Diseases Act and section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act. The children were allowed to go home.

Pardi police sub-inspector, SB Zala said, “During the lockdown period, all schools, tuition classes and gatherings have been put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A notification was also issued for the same by the district magistrate. The maulvi had called students to the madrasa and was teaching them, violating the rules and regulations of the magistrate notification.”

