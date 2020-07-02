Gujarat: Man who ‘stabbed woman to death’ in Junagadh arrested

Based on a complaint filed by the woman’s elder brother, ‘A’ Division police have booked Sanjay Goswami for murder. (Representational) Based on a complaint filed by the woman’s elder brother, ‘A’ Division police have booked Sanjay Goswami for murder. (Representational)

TWO DAYS after he allegedly stabbed a woman to death in broad daylight in Junagadh city, a diamond polisher of Amreli district was formally arrested by Junagadh police on Wednesday.

Sanjay Goswami, a diamond polisher from Lathi town in Amreli district, was arrested by ‘A’ Division police station of Junagadh city on Wednesday evening after the result of his Covid-19 test returned negative.

Goswami allegedly murdered the woman, with whom he claimed to have developed an extramarital affair, at GIDC Dolatpara area in Junagadh at 5 pm on Monday. Police said the woman was out to buy grocery when the assailant encountered her and stabbed her multiple times, killing her on the spot.

“While he was stabbing the woman, a vegetable vendor tried to intervene but Goswami kept him at bay. After killing the woman, he stood near her body, wielding the knife in his hand and telling onlookers not to go near him and instead asking them to call the police. Police sub-inspector VR Chavda rushed to the spot with her team, made the man drop his knife and detained him,” Jaydev Gosai, in-charge police inspector of ‘A’ Division police station told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

Gosai said both victim and the accused were residents of Lathi town in Amreli district. “Goswami claims he had developed an extra-marital affair with the woman around six years ago in Lathi. When his wife came to know about this affair, she divorced the diamond polisher. The woman also got separated from her husband and had returned to her parents’ home in Bagasara taluka of Amreli,” the police inspector said.

“While working in a factory in Bagasara, the woman developed a relationship with a man from Uttar Pradesh and they got married in a court.

The couple shifted to Junagadh and started working in a scrapyard. But Goswami was miffed after the woman deserted him. After coming to know that she was in Junagadh, he came here and murdered her,” Gosai further said.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman’s elder brother, ‘A’ Division police have booked Goswami for murder.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd