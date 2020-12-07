Gujarat: Man steals Rs 2.71 lakh from grandmother to play games

According to police, Dev Shah, a resident of Sabarmati, has been arrested under relevant sections of IPC the Information Technology Act.

A 19-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell on Sunday for allegedly stealing Rs 2.71 lakh from his grandmother’s bank account to play games online.

According to police, Dev Shah, a resident of Sabarmati, has been arrested under relevant sections of IPC the Information Technology Act. The money from the victim’s bank account was withdrawn in several instalments between September 27 and November 11 after which the grandmother, Nimishaben, submitted a complaint, a Cyber Crime Cell official said.

Mobile banking services on her registered mobile phone had been suspended, police said. “Based on technical surveillance, we found that between September and November, the mobile banking services had been reactivated. Investigations revealed that her grandson Dev had activated the mobile phone by recharging the phone number. He had also created a Paytm account and linked it with his grandmother’s bank account to make withdrawals,” a police officer at Cyber Crime Cell, Ahmedabad, said.

