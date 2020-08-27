Gujarat: Man ‘stabbed to death’ by fellow passenger in bus

The bus was on its way to Junagadh from Jamanagar. (Representational)

A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death in a moving bus of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) allegedly by a fellow passenger near Jamnagar on Wednesday evening.

Police said the incident took place at around 6 pm on board the state transport bus bound for Junagadh while it was passing by Vijarkhi village of Jamnagar taluka on Jamanagar-Junagadh state highway in Jamnagar district. Police said the victim was identified as Hitesh Pandya, a resident of Kalavad taluka of Jamanagar.

“The assailant stabbed the victim on board the moving bus killing him on the spot. The accused was sitting in the seat behind that of the victim’s,” Dharmadeepsinh Chudasama, police inspector of Panchkoshi ‘A’ Division poliGce station in Jamnagar told The Indian Express.

Chudasama said that Pandya died on the spot and that there were other passengers also in the bus when the alleged murder was committed.

The bus was on its way to Junagadh from Jamanagar.

“The accused, who is a male, has been detained. We got in touch with the driver of the bus and asked him to stop at a nearby highway-side hotel. We also asked the hotel and sought its help in preventing the accused from escaping from the bus,” the police inspector further said.

Chudasama added that Pandya died inside the bus seat itself. “We have called forensic experts and an executive magistrate for doing inquest panchnama. We are questioning the accused and recording statements of fellow passengers,” he added.

