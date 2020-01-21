Gujarat: Man shot at by four men in Anand town, critical, says Police

Based on the CCTV footage, two accused have been identified so far, police said. (File) Based on the CCTV footage, two accused have been identified so far, police said. (File)

A 43-year-old man was injured after he was shot at by four car-borne assailants outside a restaurant near Janta crossroads in Anand town on Monday evening, police said.

The victim identified as Haribhai Bharwad, who sustained two bullet injuries on his leg and abdomen, is undergoing treatment at Karamsad hospital and is said to be in a critical condition. Based on the CCTV footage, two accused have been identified so far, police said.

In the CCTV footage, the four accused can be seen opening fire at Bharwad who had come to the restaurant with friends to dine. The four then fled the spot. The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

Investigating officer Dhaval Simpi said, “The victim is critical and is undergoing an operation. Two of the accused have been identified – Mehul Bharwad and Govind Rabari. We are in the process of identifying the other accused and are yet to file a complaint. They were having an issue over a piece of land, but still, nothing can be said for sure regarding the reason behind the attack.”

