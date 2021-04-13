Gujarat: Man shares morphed video of CM Vijay Rupani, held

The Surat police crime branch on Monday arrested a 28-year-old embroidery businessman for allegedly circulating a morphed video on Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on social media.

A resident of Singhanpore area in Surat, Kishan Arvind Rupani, 28, allegedly used American singer Taylor Swift’s song ‘I knew you were trouble’ on a video of the Chief Minister and shared it on the social media. Police said that the crime branch’s technical team, while monitoring various social media platforms, had found the morphed video of the CM circulating on Instagram and traced it to Kishan.

Kishan has been arrested under IPC section 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation).

Surat Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), with detection of crime branch, Rahul Patel said, “Due to the Covid-19 situation, we have put our surveillance team on social media on alert to keep eye on those who are spreading fake messages to create panic in the society. Our team on Sunday found a morphed video of the CM, which had become viral on social media platforms. We checked the root of the video and found that it was first loaded on an Instagram handle gujju_smaily. Our teams worked on it and found that it was operated by Kishan Rupani. Our teams later located him and caught him. During interrogation… he said he made the morphed video and uploaded it…”

The accused, police said, hails from a village near Dhandhuka in Ahmedabad district. “He said that the intention of making such video was to garner more likes and followers on Instagram. We have seized his mobile phone,” the DCP said.