Gujarat: Man sets brother on fire with help of wife, son; all 3 booked

Three of a family — husband, wife and son — were booked for allegedly setting the man’s brother on fire after a verbal duel in Aniyad village of Sehra taluka of Panchmahal.

The accused couple Natvarsinh Rathod and Niru Rathod, and their son Rajendra Rathod are on the run while the victim, Ganpatsinh, is undergoing treatment at the Godhra Civil Hospital after sustaining 30 per cent burns.

According to the complaint filed at Sehra police station, the incident occurred in Aniyad village of Sehra taluka on Sunday evening when Natvarsinh allegedly entered into a verbal altercation with his younger brother Ganpatsinh over an alleged relationship of the latter’s wife.

Sub-inspector NM Prajapati said, “The brothers had a quarrel over the issue after Natvarsinh questioned the character of Ganpatsinh’s wife. Natvarsinh’s wife joined him in assaulting Ganpatsinh and they took him to the house of their third brother, where they poured kerosene over him and threatened to kill him. They set him on fire but he was saved by the others.”

Ganpatsinh was rushed to the hospital, while the Sehra police booked Natvarsinh, Niru and Rajendrasinh for assault, attempt to murder, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation. All three accused are on the run, police said. Prajapati added that the condition of Ganpatsinh is stable.

