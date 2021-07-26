Gujarat: Man, minor girl ‘who eloped die by suicide’

Police said that the families were not aware of the whereabouts of the two once they eloped.

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in Ambakhunt village of Ghoghamba taluka in Panchmahals district on Sunday, police said.

Police said that the two allegedly eloped from their homes a month ago and were found hanging from a tree on a hillock Sunday morning.

Sub-inspector RR Gohil of Rajgadh police station, which is investigating the case, said, “The man, who was a daily wage labourer and travelled across cities for work, was in a relationship with the girl from Lavariya village in Devgarh Baria taluka of Dahod district. Their families were perhaps opposed to the affair and the duo eloped about a month ago. On Sunday, they were found hanging in Ambakhunt village where the boy’s family resides. We sent the bodies for panel autopsy and handed over them to families.”

Police said that the families were not aware of the whereabouts of the two once they eloped.

They were found hanging from a single dupatta.

The incident comes just 10 days after two minors allegedly died by suicide in Ghoghamba taluka.

A day later, another couple died by suicide in Savli taluka of Vadodara district.